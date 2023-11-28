LIVE – Milan-Borussia Dortmund 1-1 | Youth League 2023 2024 DIRETTA

(Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Ilvuole chiudere il discorso qualificazione nel proprio girone dicontro il. I gialloneri si trovano al secondo posto del girone a due distanze proprio dai rossoneri. Un vittoria per ildarebbe la certezza non solo della qualificazione, ma anche della testa del girone indipendentemente da quello che accadrà in terra inglese nell’ultima trasferta contro il Newcastle. Di contro anche ilcon una vittoria si garantirebbe la qualificazione. Il match partirà dalle 14.30 in punto. Sportface.it vi racconterà latestuale del match. COME SEGUIRE LAPER AGGIORNARE LAFARE REFRESH O CLICCARE F5...

LIVE - Milan - Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0, Youth League 2023/2024 (DIRETTA)

Il Milan ritrova la vittoria: Fiorentina ko 1-0 Sky Sport

Un rigore di Theo e la faccia di Maignan: il Milan batte in emergenza la Fiorentina e torna terzo|Serie A Calciomercato.com

Milan-Borussia Dortmund, Furlani: "Muro giallo C'è il nostro rossonero"

Ottavi di enorme importanza sportiva". Il presidente Scaroni: "Essere sempre in Champions obiettivo minimo". Milan-Dortmund è live alle 21 su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K e in streaming ...

LIVE TJ - THOMAS su Twitch: “Alla Juventus hai sempre l'obbligo di vincere. Il mio primo gol contro l'Inter mi ha fatto molto emozionare"

Lindsay Thomas sta parlando in diretta su Twitch. Tuttojuve.com sta riportando le sue parole in diretta: 4 gol nelle ultime di serie A. Come sta andando la tua stagione "In questo ...