Linux Foundation Projects Unite at COP28 to Showcase Open Source Action on U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Linux Foundation community to discuss impact of Open Source in a live stream presentation at COP28, Dubai. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
