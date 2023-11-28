Linux Foundation Projects Unite at COP28 to Showcase Open Source Action on U N Sustainable Development Goals

Linux Foundation Projects Unite at COP28 to Showcase Open Source Action on U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

Linux Foundation community to discuss impact of Open Source in a live stream presentation at COP28, Dubai. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through Open Source, is excited to announce a one-hour live-stream presentation at COP28, Dubai that will explore the transformative power of Open Source and how it is being used to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Featuring speakers from Linux Foundation Research, Linux Foundation Europe, ...
Linux Foundation Projects Unite at COP28 to Showcase Open Source Action on U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

Linux Foundation community to discuss impact of open source in a live stream presentation at COP28, Dubai. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization ...
