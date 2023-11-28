Sky non funziona, cosa fare Ecco come risolvere

... premere il tasto, recarsi su "Impostazioni", "Configura", "Telecomando" e selezionare il telecomando Sky Q. Terminare la configurazione seguendo le istruzioni sul; se il telecomando ...

L'home video da collezione di novembre WIRED Italia

È di nuovo Barbie vs Oppenheimer sul mercato home-video, ma ... Everyeye Cinema

The very best deals of Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale: Gifts, tech, more

Walmart knocked it out of the park with their Black Friday deals. (Although that’s not surprising, as they are famous for their Black Friday sale.) So we weren’t surprised to see them keep the savings ...

Sacramento-area doctor accused of possessing hundreds of child pornography images and videos

After the arrest of a suspect in Hawaii, FBI agents there assumed that suspect’s online identity and began focusing in September on a user posting materials that included children subjected to bondage ...