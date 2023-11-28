KX LAUNCHES KDB.AI SERVER EDITION FOR ENTERPRISE-SCALE GENERATIVE AI (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
KX, a global leader in vector and time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI SERVER EDITION, a highly-performant, scalable, vector database for time-orientated GENERATIVE AI and contextual search. Deployable in a single container via Docker, KDB.AI SERVER offers a smooth setup for various environments, including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems, allowing businesses to quickly adopt and use its AI capabilities without complex setup processes. GENERATIVE AI promises to fundamentally transform productivity and drive competitive differentiation, yet as evidenced by a recent report by Accenture, while 84% of global C-suite executives believe they must ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
KX, a global leader in vector and time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI SERVER EDITION, a highly-performant, scalable, vector database for time-orientated GENERATIVE AI and contextual search. Deployable in a single container via Docker, KDB.AI SERVER offers a smooth setup for various environments, including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems, allowing businesses to quickly adopt and use its AI capabilities without complex setup processes. GENERATIVE AI promises to fundamentally transform productivity and drive competitive differentiation, yet as evidenced by a recent report by Accenture, while 84% of global C-suite executives believe they must ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
KX LAUNCHES KDB.AI SERVER EDITION FOR ENTERPRISE ... PR Newswire
KX ANNOUNCES KDB.AI AND KX COPILOT IN MICROSOFT ... PR Newswire
KX LAUNCHES KDB.AI SERVER EDITION FOR ENTERPRISE-SCALE GENERATIVE AINEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, a global leader in vector and time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI Server Edition, a highly-performant, scalable, ...
LAUNCHES KDBVideo su : LAUNCHES KDB