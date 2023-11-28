(Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/KX, a global leader in vector and time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI, a highly-performant, scalable, vector database for time-orientatedAI and contextual search. Deployable in a single container via Docker, KDB.AIoffers a smooth setup for various environments, including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems, allowing businesses to quickly adopt and use its AI capabilities without complex setup processes.AI promises to fundamentally transform productivity and drive competitive differentiation, yet as evidenced by a recent report by Accenture, while 84% of global C-suite executives believe they must ...

KX LAUNCHES KDB.AI SERVER EDITION FOR ENTERPRISE ... PR Newswire

KX ANNOUNCES KDB.AI AND KX COPILOT IN MICROSOFT ... PR Newswire

KX LAUNCHES KDB.AI SERVER EDITION FOR ENTERPRISE-SCALE GENERATIVE AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, a global leader in vector and time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI Server Edition, a highly-performant, scalable, ...

Scandlines launches zero emissions ferry

Scandlines’ new zero direct emissions freight ferry has been launched at the Cemre Shipyard in Turkey, according to the company's release.