Killers of the Flower Moon | Denis Villeneuve ingaggia lo sceneggiatore per un misterioso film fantascientifico

Killers of the Flower Moon: Denis Villeneuve ingaggia lo sceneggiatore per un misterioso film fantascientifico (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Una sceneggiatura solitaria su un misterioso film fantascientifico scritta per Denis Villeneuve dall'autore Eric Roth. Lo sceneggiatore di Killers of the Flower Moon Eric Roth ha recentemente rivelato di aver scritto un film misterioso per il regista di Dune Denis Villeneuve. Durante una recente apparizione nel podcast A Script Apart, Roth ha confessato di non essere certo di cosa accadrà con il progetto che ha a che fare con spazio e tempo, ma che si tratta di una sceneggiatura "molto solitaria". "Ho appena scritto un film per Denis Villeneuve", ha dichiarato Roth. "Vedremo cosa succederà, ma riguarda lo spazio e il ...
