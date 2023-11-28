JENTIS raises €11m Series A to make universal data capture a reality

JENTIS raises

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
JENTIS raises €11m Series A to make universal data capture a reality (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) The funding round led by Bright Pixel Capital, joined by 3TS Capital Partners and Pragmatech Ventures, will fuel product development and accelerate market expansion. VIENNA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

JENTIS, a leader in next-gen data capture technology, today announced that it raised €11 million in a Series A funding round led by Bright Pixel (former Sonae IM) and new co-investor 3TS Capital Partners, with participation by existing investor Pragmatech Ventures. JENTIS empowers businesses to own and control their web data capture independently of third parties. Its breakthrough technology enables radically improved data accuracy for business insights while complying with ...
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

Vienna-based JENTIS raises €11 million to empower businesses to ...  EU-Startups

10 Austrian Startups to Keep an Eye on in 2024  TechRound

JENTIS raises €11m Series A to make universal data capture a reality

The funding round led by Bright Pixel Capital, joined by 3TS Capital Partners and Pragmatech Ventures, will fuel product development and accelerate market expansion.
Video su : JENTIS raises
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : JENTIS raises JENTIS raises €11m Series make