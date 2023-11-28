InfiRay® Debuts at Enlit Europe 2023

YANTAI, China, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

IRay Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as "InfiRay®" below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile at Enlit Europe 2023 in Paris. InfiRay® presented its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products at 7.2.L22 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Paris. France. InfiRay®, a professional thermal imaging manufacturer, has multi-spectral sensor R&D capabilities, leading chip R&D platforms, multi-dimensional perception and AI algorithm development capabilities. With world-leading technology, InfiRay® released the world's 1st 8?m 1920×1080 uncooled infrared detector in 2021. At this exhibition, InfiRay presents a series of environmental ...
