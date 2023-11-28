I pronostici di martedì 28 novembre | non solo Champions League

pronostici martedì

I pronostici di martedì 28 novembre: non solo Champions League (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) I pronostici di martedì 28 novembre: inizia la quinta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League, in campo anche due partite di Serie B. La quinta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League inizia con in campo la Lazio chiamata a dimenticare in fretta la sconfitta di Salerno in campionato per ipotecare la qualificazione agli ottavi di finale: contro il Celtic ultimo in classifica i tre punti sono obbligatori. Nell’altro incontro del girone, l’Atletico Madrid rischia grosso in casa del Feyenoord in una partita da almeno un gol per squadra. L’allenatore del Milan Pioli (LaPresse) – IlVeggente.itTre punti obbligatori anche per il Milan, in casa contro il Borussia Dortmund: il girone è equilibratissimo ma il successo più probabile appare quello del PSG contro ...
