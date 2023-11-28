HIVENTURES: HUNGARIAN AGRICULTURE ON THE RISE - KEEP AN EYE ON THESE COMPANIES (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Central and Eastern European member states play a significant part in the agricultural production and economic performance of the European Union. While the EU's agricultural policy focuses on supporting the AGRICULTURE of the region's the member states, food safety is becoming a more urgent issue due to climate and geopolitical changes, which encourages the founding of developments within the sector. In recent years, Hungary has seen a significant RISE in capital investments in AGRICULTURE, in line with current trends. Following numerous successful investments, agro-technological COMPANIES producing for export are poised for continued growth. HIVENTURES, a member of the MFB Group, offers the right financing environment and opportunities for development ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HIVENTURES : HUNGARIAN AGRICULTURE ON THE RISE – KEEP AN EYE ON THESE COMPANIES
