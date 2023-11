Google Assistant non ci dice più qual è l’animale del giorno

Fine del Black Friday, non delle offerte: ecco quello che costa come ieri e altre nuove promozioni

- 34% Hisense 55" QLED UHD 4K 55E78HQ, Smart TV VIDAA 5.0, HDR Dolby Vision, VA, Controlli vocali Alexa/, Tuner DVB - T2/S2 HEVC 10, lativù 4K 649.00 429.00 Compra ora Attenzione ...

Come si attiva Google Assistant SmartWorld

Bard prende piede in YouTube e si prepara a sostituire Google Assistant TuttoAndroid.net

How ChatGPT rewired the tech world

The lay of the Big Tech landscape has profoundly shifted in the year since OpenAI released ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022. Why it matters: Tech's own innovation — rather than government or any other ...

36 inch+ smart TVs under 30000: Top 10 picks

A smart TV isn't a luxury today, its almost a need. Our curated list of the top 10 TVs considers price along with other factors like screen size.