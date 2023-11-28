Golf | DP World Tour | sette azzurri a Johannesburg Bovari al via a Sydney

Golf World

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Autore : sportface
Golf, DP World Tour: sette azzurri a Johannesburg. Bovari al via a Sydney (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Ancora un doppio appuntamento per il DP World Tour, sempre in Sudafrica e in Australia. Dal 30 novembre al 3 dicembre, rispettivamente a Johannesburg e a Sydney, si giocheranno il South African Open e l’ISPS Handa Australian Open. In Sudafrica, nella 113esima edizione del torneo, saranno sette gli azzurri in campo: Edoardo Molinari, Matteo Manassero, Renato Paratore, Filippo Celli, Francesco Laporta, Andrea Pavan e Lorenzo Scalise. A Johannesburg, difenderà il titolo Thriston Lawrence. In Australia avrà una nuova opportunità di mettersi in mostra Pietro Bovari, alla seconda gara da professionista. A Sydney, chance di vittoria per il polacco Adrian Meronk, a segno in questo torneo nel 2022 e l’unico ad aver ottenuto tre successi sul ...
Leggi su sportface
Advertising

  • Golf : Tiger Woods - c’è l’Hero World Challenge 2023 per il ritorno in gara

  • Golf : DP World Tour - 5 azzurri in gara al Joburg Open in Sudafrica

  • Golf - riparte il DP World Tour : cinque azzurri a Johannesburg - Bovari a Brisbane

  • Golf : Nicolai Højgaard porta a casa il DP World Tour Championship 2023 - beffati gli inglesi e Hovland

  • Golf - uno straordinario Matt Wallace davanti a tutti dopo tre giri nel DP World Tour Championship

  • Golf - DP World Tour Dubai 2023 : primato in solitaria per Hojgaard - delusione McIlroy

A Lamborghini un premio per la sostenibilità - Formulapassion

... e che con queste World Finals, si è posta e ha raggiunto obiettivi ancora più importanti partendo ... alla riduzione delle emissioni dovute alla mobilità del personale grazie a scooter e golf car ...

Golf: Tiger Woods, c'è l'Hero World Challenge 2023 per il ritorno in gara  OA Sport

DP World Tour: Francesco Molinari al Nedbank Golf Challenge  FederGolf

LLC: Cricketers day out ! Turn golfers at Jammu Tawi Golf Course

Taking an advantage of the rest day, the former cricketers, who are in the town to thrill Jammuities with their bats and balls during four matches of Legend League Cricket (LLC) on Tuesday turned ...

Rules guru David Rickman to retire from The R&A after 37-year stint

David Rickman, one of the most widely-respected figures in golf, is to retire from The R&A next October, bringing an end to a 37-year stint with the St Andrews-based governing body.
Video su : Golf World
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Golf World Golf World Tour sette azzurri