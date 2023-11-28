(Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) - Thehas designated the onshoreHub as aofto promote the safe and efficientofCO2 emissions in Denmark. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/TheCommission announced today that it has selected theHub ("") to be aof("PCI"), a priority category of strategic cross-border infrastructures. Launched byNew("") in 2021, ...

Fidelis New Energy Lauds Selection of ARCH2 as one of the National Hydrogen Hubs

Fidelis New Energy’s Norne Carbon Storage Hub Declared a Project of Common Interest by the European Union

Fidelis New Energy's Norne Carbon Storage Hub Declared a Project of Common Interest by the European Union

Launched byEnergy ("") in 2021, Project Norne has been designed to be a large - scale, vertically integrated onshore CO2 transportation and storage network in Denmark, supporting ...

A New York celebrata la “Virgo Fidelis”, patrona dell'Arma dei ... La Voce di New York

Fidelis New Energy's Norne Carbon Storage Hub Declared a Project ... Macau Business

Romanians' 2020-to-date investments in government securities at RON 22 bln

From 2020 until now, Romanians have invested RON 22 billion in government securities, Finance Minister Marcel Bolos said, as cited in a Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) release.The Finance Ministry ...

Fidelis New Energy's Norne Carbon Storage Hub Declared a Project of Common Interest by the European Union

The European Union has designated the onshore Norne Carbon Storage Hub as a Project of Common Interest to promote the safe and efficient storage of European CO2 emissions in Denmark.