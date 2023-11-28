F1 | test di Abu Dhabi | Ocon con la Alpine il più veloce

test Abu

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Autore : sportface
F1, test di Abu Dhabi: Ocon con la Alpine il più veloce (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Il francese Esteban Ocon con la sua Alpine ha chiuso al primo posto la classifica dei tempi dei test di Formula 1 di oggi sul circuito di Yas marina, dove domenica scorsa si è chiuso il mondiale 2023. Il transalpino ha chiuso il suo miglior giro in 1:24.393, precedendo il messicano Pato O’Ward su McLaren e il danese Frederik su Mercedes. Per le Ferrari, Carlos Sainz è stato a lungo il più veloce prima di cedere il volante a Charles Leclerc, che non si è impegnato alla ricerca del crono, mentre al volante della Rossa è sceso in pista anche Robert Shwartzman, che ha compiuto oltre 120 tornate. I test si sono interrotti per una buona mezz’ora in seguito ad un incidente occorso a George Russell, che ha perso il controllo della sua Mercedes schiantandosi sulle barriere. Nessun problema per il pilota, che ...
Leggi su sportface
Advertising

  • F1 : Ocon su Alpine il più veloce nei test ad Abu Dhabi

  • F1 : test Abu Dhabi - Ocon il più veloce e Sainz quinto

  • Test Abu Dhabi : danno sulla Mercedes - incidente per Russell

  • F1 - Test Abu Dhabi : il più veloce è Ocon - poi O’Ward e Vesti

  • La protesta dei quartieri di lusso contro l’Imu : “È un abuso di potere”

  • LIVE F1 - GP Abu Dhabi 2023 in DIRETTA : Verstappen in testa davanti a Leclerc - Sainz decimo

A Ocon i test F1, Sainz chiude quinto: i TEMPI  Sky Sport

F1 | Test Abu Dhabi: 20 monoposto e 25 piloti  Motorsport.com - IT

F1 | Ocon svetta nella giornata di test ad Abu Dhabi

F1 Test Abu Dhabi - Esteban Ocon ha chiuso al comando la giornata di test post-season sul tracciato di Yas Marina, ad Abu Dhabi. Nel corso del pomeriggio, il francese della Alpine è riuscito a issarsi ...

Delays, mysterious crash and Esteban Ocon fastest: What happened in F1’s post-season Abu Dhabi test

Esteban Ocon topped the timesheets in F1’s post-season test on the final day of track running for 2023 in Abu Dhabi.
Video su : test Abu
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : test Abu test Dhabi Ocon Alpine veloce