European Bioplastics reacts to European Parliament's vote on the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste / European Parliament sends mixed signals to the bioplastics sector (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) BRUSSELS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
European bioplastics (EUBP) commends the European Parliament for recognising the role of compostable plastics in achieving Packaging Waste prevention and reaching recycling targets. - Picture is available at AP- EUBP welcomes a less prescriptive approach, such as the one adopted by the European Parliament in plenary session today, for the Packaging formats where biobased and compostable plastics play an important role and will continue to do so. "Today's vote can be seen as a first step in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
European bioplastics (EUBP) commends the European Parliament for recognising the role of compostable plastics in achieving Packaging Waste prevention and reaching recycling targets. - Picture is available at AP- EUBP welcomes a less prescriptive approach, such as the one adopted by the European Parliament in plenary session today, for the Packaging formats where biobased and compostable plastics play an important role and will continue to do so. "Today's vote can be seen as a first step in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Anche le bioplastiche possono inquinareSecondo European Bioplastics, nel 2022 sono state prodotte globalmente 2,23 milioni di tonnellate di bioplastica , un numero che dovrebbe triplicare fino a raggiungere circa 6,3 milioni di tonnellate ...
European Bioplastics annuncia la formazione degli oratori pe... ESGDATA
European Bioplastics reacts to European Parliament's vote on the ... PR Newswire
European Parliament sends mixed signals to the bioplastics sectorEuropean Bioplastics reacts to European Parliament's vote on the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste European Bioplastics (EUBP) commends the European Parliament for recognising ...
European Bioplastics reacts to European Parliament's vote on the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging WaAbout European Bioplastics European Bioplastics (EUBP) is the European association representing the interests of the bioplastics industry along the entire value chain. Its members produce, refine and ...
European BioplasticsVideo su : European Bioplastics