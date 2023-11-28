EA Sports FC 24 SBC Cristian Romero Tuono Soluzioni Per Riscattare La Carta Thunderstruck

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Cristian Romero Tuono Soluzioni Per Riscattare La Carta Thunderstruck (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Cristian Romero ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Thunderstruck per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 12 Dicembre. Potrete Riscattare la Carta del difensore argentino che milita nel Tottenham completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Il fulmine colpisce due volte durante l’evento Thunderstruck con il rilancio dei migliori giocatori della Squadra della settimana e degli amati giocatori delle campagne rilasciati finora nella stagione di Ultimate Team. Cerca di aggiungere questi giocatori di punta e stelle straordinarie al tuo XI durante tutta la settimana, con i giocatori Best of TOTW nel ...
