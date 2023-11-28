Destiny 2 | The Final Shape è stato rinviato a giugno | Bungie parla del posticipo

Destiny 2: The Final Shape è stato rinviato a giugno, Bungie parla del posticipo (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Il salto nel tempo di Bungie ha dimenticato l’elastico: rinviato il DLC The Final Shape per Destiny 2, e Bungie sviscera il posticipo Facendo eco ai rumor in merito, Bungie ha confermato il posticipo di Destiny 2: The Final Shape e il DLC è ora rinviato al 4 giugno 2024. Inizialmente l’espansione era prevista il 27 febbraio, ma a quanto pare i preordini erano al di sotto delle aspettative. Il feedback interno, poi, era “buono, ma non ottimo.” Nella dichiarazione ufficiale in merito, il team di sviluppo “necessita di più tempo” affinché l’espansione sia “come vogliamo”, ovvero “il culmine dei primi dieci anni di narrazione.” Naturalmente oggi si apre ...
