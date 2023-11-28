Destiny 2 | The Final Shape | Bungie gioca “a carte coperte” per il DLC

(Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Joe Blackburn dici fa una promessa: “abbiamo assi nella manica” per The, atteso (e posticipato) DLC di2 In seguito ai rumor sui preordini, come ormai già sapreteha preferito posticipare il DLC originariamente previsto per febbraio,2: The. Quel che potreste non sapere, però, è che al di là dei contenuti scopriremo molto altro sul gioco ad aprile. La (vaga) promessa viene dal video del direttore Joe Blackburn, che abbiamo incluso qui sotto e comprende sottotitoli in italiano. “Sappiamo che avete aspettative elevate”, esordisce Blackburn. Il team di sviluppo prevede “meravigliose location inedite” e “nuovi nemici da combattere in modi altrettanto nuovi”, nonché “una storia in grado di eguagliare ...

The Game Awards 2023: aperte ora le votazioni per il Players Voice, il GOTY scelto dai giocatori

... ma non il vincitore, che verrà svelato in diretta durante iGame Awards 2023. In basso potete ... Alan Wake 2 Apex Legends Armored Core VI Baldur's Gate 3 Counter - Strike 2 Cyberpunk 2077...

Destiny 2: l'espansione La Forma Ultima è stata rinviata, uscirà a ... IGN ITALY

Destiny 2: La Forma Ultima rinviato, nuova data d'uscita svelata Multiplayer.it

Gotham Awards: ‘Past Lives’ Wins Best Feature – Full Winners List

A24’s Past Lives, the debut film from director Celine Song, won Best Feature tonight at the 33rd Gotham Awards in Manhattan. Check out the full winners list for one the first ceremonies of ...

Destiny 2: The Final Shape delayed to June 2024 to allow for 'an even bigger and bolder vision'

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has officially confirmed that first-person shooter’s highly anticipated expansion, The Final Shape, won’t be hitting its February 27, 2024 release date, and will instead be ...