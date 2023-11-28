Cartoons on the Bay Winter Edition a L’Aquila fino al 1° dicembre (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Cartoons ON THE BAY 2023 Winter Edition L’Aquila, 29 novembre – 1° dicembre 2023 Pera Toons incontra i ragazzi e firma le copie del suo ultimo libro, le proiezioni dei film di animazione per le famiglie con l’anteprima di ‘Vote for Santa’ e un fitto programma per le scuole Torna Cartoons on the Bay Winter Edition, a L’Aquila, da domani, 29 novembre, fino al 1° dicembre 2023, con un programma ricco di incontri, proiezioni a ingresso gratuito fino a esaurimento posti e una tre-giorni di matinée dedicata alle scuole. L’evento dell’animazione televisiva, della transmedialità e della meta-arte realizzato e diretto da Roberto Genovesi per Rai Com si tiene presso il Movieplex ...Leggi su romadailynews
