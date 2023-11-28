Carbyon finds missing piece of the puzzle | ultra-fast carbon capture process proven with an energy demand below 2 | 500 kWh ton

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Dutch Direct Air capture (DAC) company Carbyon has successfully proven that their unique fast-swing process is able to capture CO2 using less than 2,500 kWh/ton. Carbyon was the world's first to drastically reduce the CAPEX costs of DAC equipment using their fast-swing process. The company has now found the missing piece to also sufficiently lower the energy consumption, making this breakthrough a giant leap towards a cost-effective DAC technology below $100/ton. In its pursuit for a low-cost DAC solution, Carbyon invented an ultra-fast CO2 capturing material. ...
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286133/Carbyon_CO2_capturing_prototype.jpg

Dutch Direct Air Capture (DAC) company Carbyon has successfully proven that their unique fast-swing process is able to capture CO2 using less than

