Berlin’s Lucia Christmas Market Illuminated by Zendure’s Green Energy (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) BERLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Zendure – a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up – announces its sponsorship of the Lucia Christmas Market in Berlin this year. Zendure will supply its Energy storage products on-site to power the event from Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany, marking a significant milestone as the first Energy storage brand to illuminate this cherished Christmas Market and promote a sustainable future through Green Energy. The Lucia Christmas Market, located in Berlin-Pankow, will enchant visitors from November 27th to December 22nd with a unique focus on sustainability. ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Zendure – a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up – announces its sponsorship of the Lucia Christmas Market in Berlin this year. Zendure will supply its Energy storage products on-site to power the event from Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany, marking a significant milestone as the first Energy storage brand to illuminate this cherished Christmas Market and promote a sustainable future through Green Energy. The Lucia Christmas Market, located in Berlin-Pankow, will enchant visitors from November 27th to December 22nd with a unique focus on sustainability. ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Natale 2023, via allo shopping. In città negozi aperti...tranquillità per acquistare i regali di Natale o di Santa Lucia ...più celebre dello standard White Christmas di Irving Berlin. Un'... Un concerto speciale dove ci s'immergerà nell'atmosfera natalizia con ...
Week-end 24, 25 e 26 novembre 2023: cosa fare in Lombardia IL GIORNO
Buon Natale a Brescia: tutte le proposte La Voce del Popolo
Berlin’s LuciaVideo su : Berlin’s Lucia