Berlin' s Lucia Christmas Market Illuminated by Zendure' s Green Energy

Berlin, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Zendure – a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up – announces its sponsorship of the Lucia Christmas Market in Berlin this year. Zendure will supply its Energy storage products on-site to power the event from Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany, marking a significant milestone as the first Energy storage brand to illuminate this cherished Christmas Market and promote a sustainable future through Green Energy. The Lucia Christmas Market, located in Berlin-Pankow, will enchant visitors from November 27th to December 22nd with a ...
BERLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure – a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up – announces its sponsorship of the Lucia Christmas Market in Berlin this year. Zendure will supply its energy storage
