Barbie | Margot Robbie svela la sua scena preferita nel film | “Era improvvisata!”

Barbie Margot

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Autore : cinemaserietv
Barbie, Margot Robbie svela la sua scena preferita nel film: “Era improvvisata!” (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Margot Robbie ha rivelato quale sia la sua scena preferita di Barbie, il film campione d’incassi 2023 diretto da Greta Gerwig e dedicato alla bambola Mattel; ospite al gala dei Gotham Awards, l’attrice australiana ha parlato della scena in cui Ken urla: “Sublime!” dopo che Barbie decide di accettare la sua proposta di fidanzamento, svelando un particolare finora inedito: la battuta di Ryan Gosling non era nello script originale, ed è stata completamente improvvisata. Nella pellicola, Robbie interpreta Barbie Stereotipo, la versione classica di Barbie, accanto a Ryan Gosling nei panni di Ken: Ecco cos’ha dichiarato Robbie, intercettata sul red carpet da Entertainment ...
Leggi su cinemaserietv
Advertising

  • Margot Robbie frena i rumors sul sequel di Barbie : “Abbiamo dato tutto”

  • Barbie 2 : cosa ne pensa l’attrice Margot Robbie?

  • Barbie 2 si farà? Margot Robbie risponde alla domanda

  • Barbie 2 - Margot Robbie esclude una continuazione della storia : "Non riesco a immaginare un sequel"

  • Margot Robbie fa dietrofront : è ancora Barbiecore - ma questa volta in pigiama

  • Margot Robbie dichiara ufficialmente chiuso il suo periodo Barbie

Ci sarà un sequel di 'Barbie' Greta Gerwig risponde

Altre notizie su: Greta Gerwig Margot Robbie Barbie Barbie 2 Barbie sequel

Barbie 2 si farà Margot Robbie: «La lezione più importante è che i film originali possono ancora essere dei g  ilmattino.it

Per il momento niente Barbie 2: Margot Robbie esclude un seguito  RaiNews

Style Notes: Margot Robbie perfects business casual in Bottega Veneta

Robbie's head-to-toe Bottega Veneta outfit is firmly on our fashion mood board. She wore an autumnal wool blazer, an unbuttoned striped shirt, wide-leg baggy jeans, a staple white vest, pointed black ...

Margot Robbie perfects business casual in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta

Robbie's head-to-toe Bottega Veneta outfit is firmly on our fashion mood board. She wore an autumnal wool blazer, an unbuttoned striped shirt, wide-leg baggy jeans, a staple white vest, pointed black ...
Video su : Barbie Margot
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Barbie Margot Barbie Margot Robbie svela scena