Arsenal-Lens, Champions League: tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Arsenal-Lens è una partita della quinta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League e si gioca mercoledì alle 21:00: tv, pronostici. Sono due le combinazioni che dovranno verificarsi affinché l’Arsenal di Mikel Arteta possa festeggiare la qualificazione con un turno d’anticipo. I Gunners, che nel gruppo B guardano le altre dall’alto verso il basso grazie ai 9 punti conquistati in quattro giornate, staccherebbero il pass in caso di vittoria sul Lens oppure se il Siviglia fanalino di coda riuscisse ad avere la meglio sul Psv Eindhoven – a quota 5 punti come i francesi – nella sfida del “Sanchez Pizjuan”. Martinelli – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)L’obiettivo ottavi di finale, insomma, non è affatto lontano. Con i londinesi che cercheranno pure di blindare il primo posto per ...
