Arçelik tops DHP Household Durables industry in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment with highest ESG score (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Arçelik's continuous commitment to Sustainability has resulted in the company achieving the highest score for the fifth year in a row ISTANBUL, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Arçelik A.?. (ARCLK: IST, "Arçelik"), the Global leading consumer Durables and electronics manufacturer, scored 86/100 (score date: 22/09/23) in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which evaluates the world's largest companies and assesses their Sustainability performance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. The company achieved the highest score out of 46 companies assessed in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Arçelik A.?. (ARCLK: IST, "Arçelik"), the Global leading consumer Durables and electronics manufacturer, scored 86/100 (score date: 22/09/23) in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which evaluates the world's largest companies and assesses their Sustainability performance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. The company achieved the highest score out of 46 companies assessed in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Arçelik tops DHP Household Durables industry in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment with highest ESG score
Arçelik tops DHP Household Durables industry in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment with highest ESG score
Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue share tips on preparing for ... The Sheridan Press
Arçelik Announces Eurobond Issue of $400 Million -September 20 ... Marketscreener.com
Arçelik topsVideo su : Arçelik tops