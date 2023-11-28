AEW | MJF acciaccato ma eviterà la sala operatoria

(Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Sono ormai passati dieci giorni da Full Gear e i suoi effetti continuano a farsi sentire, in particolare per MJF. Come è già stato riportato, durante l’evento il campione mondiale più longevo della AEW si è procurato ben due infortuni: uno strappo muscolare alla spalla sinistra e una lussazione dell’anca; infortuni sicuramente non favoriti dal fatto che quella sera il campione abbia preso parte a ben due match, con tutto lo stress e la fatica del caso. Tuttavia, sembrano esserci delle notizie positive. Per ora non si andrà sotto i ferri Durante l’ultimo Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer ha dato un aggiornamento positivo sul campione, rivelando che il gonfiore dell’anca si è ridotto, mentre per l’infortunio alla spalla non si dovrà ricorrere alla chirurgia, poiché The Devil ha deciso di risolvere la cosa attraverso fisioterapia e trattamento con le staminali. Una buona ...

