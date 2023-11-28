Adani Total Gas Ltd. launches Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Aims to adapt Green Hydrogen as an alternative energy AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As world leaders come together in the UAE for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) from 30 November to 12 December 2023, Adani Total Gas Ltd. (ATGL), a leading energy and city gas distribution company, co-promoted by the Adani Group and TotalEnergies, announces the initiation of a pioneering 'Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project'. As part of the Project, ATGL will employ the latest technologies to blend Green Hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas for over 4,000 residential and
