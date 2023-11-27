XTX Markets launching $10 million 'Artificial Intelligence Mathematical Olympiad Prize' (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
XTX Markets is launching the Artificial Intelligence Mathematical Olympiad Prize ('AI-MO Prize'), a new $10mn challenge fund designed to spur the creation of a publicly-shared AI model capable of winning a gold medal in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). A grand Prize of $5mn will be awarded to the first publicly-shared AI model to enter an AI-MO approved competition and perform at a standard equivalent to a gold medal in the IMO. There will also be a series of progress Prizes, totalling up to $5mn, for publicly-shared AI models that achieve key milestones towards the grand Prize. The IMO is a prestigious high school ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
XTX Markets launching $10 million 'Artificial Intelligence Mathematical Olympiad Prize'
