WWE | Non solo sui social | CM Punk domina anche le ricerche su Google

WWE Non

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: Non solo sui social, CM Punk domina anche le ricerche su Google (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) CM Punk è sempre CM Punk. Che dir si voglia il ritorno del Best In The World in WWE avvenuto pochi giorni fa a Survivor Series è diventato subito virale e uno di quei momenti che resteranno impressi nella storia di questo mondo. solo dopo poche ore dal ritorno il video aveva raggiunto numeri veramente assurdi solo su YouTube e ad ora ha superato le 4 milioni di visualizzazioni che continuano a crescere, senza contare ovviamente i vari Instagram, X, Tiktok con numeri da capogiro. CM Punk domina in lungo e in largo Ma CM Punk non domina solo sulle piattaforme social, ma lo fa anche su Google. Infatti la notizia del suo ritorno in WWE è stata riportata da tutte le testate ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

  • Tony Khan non commenta il ritorno di CM Punk in WWE : “Non posso parlarne a livello legale”

  • WWE : Vince McMahon non ha avuto voce in capitolo sul ritorno di CM Punk

  • WWE : La federazione offrirà rinnovi ad alte cifre - TKO non vuole fughe ma per Drew McIntyre c’è ancora tempo

  • WWE : I Pretty Deadly non si nascondono più e puntano ai titoli di coppia

  • WWE : Escobar miete un’altra vittima. Carlito non potrà lottare a SS - lo sostituirà Dragon Lee

  • WWE : Nuove indiscrezioni su AJ Styles ma il ritorno non arriva mai. Possibile ormai un suo arrivo post-Survivor Series?

Black Friday 2023: con meno di 40 cosa acquistare su Amazon

Questi prodotti non solo sono utili, ma possono anche trasformare l'aspetto di un ambiente. Yankee ... Survivor - PS5 - Videogiochi - Italiano 39.97 79.99 50% Vedi l'offerta WWE 2K23 - PlayStation 5 33.

Tony Khan non commenta il ritorno di CM Punk in WWE: “Non posso parlarne a livello legale”  Zona Wrestling

CM Punk torna in WWE, la reazione di Tony Khan: "Non posso ...  World Wrestling

RUSH Says He Wants To Face Adam Copeland At AEW All In 2024

RUSH responded to the post by stating that AEW All In 2024 will also mark his first time competing in Wembley Stadium. He then stated that he wants to face Copeland.

WWE star storms out over CM Punk's return as wrestler is 'held back' in tense scenes

CM Punk is officially back in WWE and already his return has sent shockwaves through the entire company. His comeback has reportedly left some big names absolutely furious, with Scottish star Drew ...
Video su : WWE Non
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Non solo social Punk domina anche