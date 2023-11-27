(Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Quando si parla di Women’s Revolution sicuramente in molti indicano il 2015 come effettivo anno di inizio e di svolta per la divisione femminile della WWE con le varie promozioni da NXT di gente del calibro di Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair e Sasha Banks(ora non più in WWE e col nome di Mercedes Monè). Ma per i primi semi di questa rivoluzione bisogna fare un piccolo passo indietro. Fra le due litiganti spunta… AJ Lee? Infatti già nell’ormai lontano 2013-2014 qualcuno in particolare ha combattuto praticamente da sola(forse l’unica insieme a Paige(Saraya adesso in AEW) contro il concetto di “Divas” come al tempo venivano chiamate le atlete della divisione femminile. Stiamo parlando di AJ Lee che oltre ad essere una delle campionesse più ricordate degli ultimi tempi è stata anche un modello e un’ispirazione per molte altre grazie al suo personaggio e al suo lavoro, ...

WWE: Cora Jade e Roxanne Perez “litigano” su X e…chiamano in causa AJ Lee Zona Wrestling

Cora Jade pubblica una vecchia foto con CM Punk The Shield Of Wrestling

CM Punk's WWE Comeback: Calls for AJ Lee's Return

Amidst this thrilling backdrop, social media is buzzing with speculation. Recently, WWE superstars Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez engaged in a heated Twitter exchange over a years-old video of Jade with ...

CM Punk to be joined by 22-year-old WWE star on RAW Exploring potential alliance

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series this past weekend, but it was made clear straight away that the former star had a lot of enemies in the locker room. Punk could need some allies, and one was ...