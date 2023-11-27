VIDEO – Show dei tifosi del Boca Juniors | a Napoli per l’anniversario di Maradona

VIDEO Show

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a napolipiu©

Autore : napolipiu
VIDEO – Show dei tifosi del Boca Juniors, a Napoli per l’anniversario di Maradona (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Centinaia di tifosi del Boca Juniors sono stati a Napoli nel weekend del terzo anniversario della morte di Maradona, omaggiandone i luoghi simbolo. Napoli – In occasione del terzo anniversario della scomparsa di Diego Armando Maradona, lo scorso weekend Napoli è stata letteralmente invasa da centinaia di tifosi del Boca Juniors, in una sorta di pellegrinaggio laico. Gli argentini hanno reso omaggio ai luoghi simbolo di Maradona in città: dallo stadio a lui dedicato, ai Quartieri Spagnoli con l’iconico murale dipinto nei giorni dello scudetto del 1987. Sui social hanno fatto il giro del web tanti VIDEO che documentano il calore dei fan del Boca, unitisi ...
Leggi su napolipiu
Advertising

  • Madonna conquista Milano - show kolossal per 11mila – Video

  • Soumahoro "show" in Aula : "Mi fanno i segni delle scimmie alla Camera. Rivendico il diritto a potersi vestire bene - negato agli emarginati della storia" - VIDEO

  • “Non riesco a stare senza” - Oriana e Daniele show : di nuovo insieme – VIDEO

  • Mission : Impossible - Dead Reckoning Parte Uno in 4K UHD - la recensione : un imperdibile super show audio-video

  • VIDEO – Kvaratskhelia show con la Georgia : doppietta da bomber e da fuoriclasse

  • Kvaratskhelia - doppietta show con la Georgia (VIDEO)

√ U2, una versione rimasterizzata del primo album live

... in Colorado 5 giugno 1983, anche se l'album live contiene brani tratti da altro show di Boston, e ...  Sul disco pure la versione di "Sunday Bloody Sunday" è diversa dal video trasmesso in alta ...

X Factor 2023, Max Pezzali canta un medley al quinto Live. VIDEO  Sky Tg24

Il geodetico è un fortino: ancora show della Meerkat Scicli  Scicli Video Notizie

You Must Watch Steven Yeun Voice Invincible In The Recording Booth

The confrontation scene between Invincible and Omni-Man is powerful, and now the show has released a clip of Steven Yeun recording some of its best lines in a new short video.

Family of Taylor Swift fan who died at Rio concert meets pop star at final show in Brazil

Taylor Swift welcomed the family of Ana Clara Benevides, the fan who passed away earlier this month at one of her Eras Tour concerts, to her show in São Paulo.
Video su : VIDEO Show
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : VIDEO Show VIDEO Show tifosi Boca Juniors