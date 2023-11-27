The Penitent - A Rational Man: la recensione del film di (e con) Luca Barbareschi - Il Cineocchio (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) 'Non compri i giornali? Li compro, ma non li leggo'. 'Nel processo ogni parte porta in aula le sue puttane, poi la giuria fa vincere quelle col vestito migliore'. Due esempi di battute indirizzate ...Leggi su ilcineocchio
Venezia 80 - Premio Sorriso diverso a The Penitent di Barbareschi
The Penitent - A Rational Man: la recensione del film di (e con) Luca Barbareschi - Il CineocchioVoto: 7/10 Titolo originale : The Penitent - A Rational Man , uscita : 04 - 09 - 2023. Regista : Luca Barbareschi. The Penitent - A Rational Man: la recensione del film di (e con) Luca Barbareschi 27/11/2023 recensione film The ...
Listino 01 Distribution 2023-2024: la presentazione a Torino Cinecittà News
A Torino Del Brocco riflette sull'industria e sull'attività di Rai Cinema ... E-Duesse
