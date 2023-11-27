We, on board of MV Humanity1

bathrooms are alwayswith huge lines. Then people of different nationalities have to live together on board, referring to different cultures, coming from very stressful and traumatic ...

The Crowded Room, Tom Holland fra traumi e debolezze Agenzia ANSA

The Crowded Room, il trailer della serie con Tom Holland e Amanda Seyfried Sky Tg24

The libertarian developer looming over West Maui’s water conflict

For nearly 12 hours, scores of people urged commissioners to reinstate an official who had been key to strengthening water regulations and to resist corporate pressure to weaken those regulations. One ...

Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Commit Thanksgiving Mass Shooting in NYC Subway

A 19-year-old Floridian was taken into custody on Wednesday for posting a menacing online message about carrying out a mass shooting on a crowded New York ...