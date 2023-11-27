Support for first China International Supply Chain Expo in full swing

Support for first China International Supply Chain Expo in full swing (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from People’s Daily Online: The upcoming first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has received strong Support from various sides, with many convenient measures and policies specifically introduced for the event. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has implemented policies to improve the Expo’s efficiency. These include exempting exhibition products from compulsory certification, and enabling bulk inquiries for enterprise credit status. The Beijing municipal government has established a service guarantee mechanism to ensure transportation security, emergency services, and environmental optimization. The Beijing Customs has also introduced 10 convenient measures to ...
