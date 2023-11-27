Slow and Saucy: Heinz® unveils the Slowmaster 57 - The world's first ketchup racetrack where speed takes a backseat and true quality finishes last! (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As the world's fastest cars speed around the Yas Marina Circuit at over 200mph for the finale of the F1 season, Heinz® has proved that finishing Slowest is a true sign of quality, with a saucier ketchup Grand Prix of its own. Heinz® introduces the Slowmaster 57, the world's first ketchup racetrack ramp designed to ensure your favorite Heinz® ketchup never breaks the quality and thickness speed limit! Inspired by the Heinz factory's famous "quantifier" a machine used at its factories around the world to evaluate the thickness and consistency ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Slow and Saucy : Heinz® unveils the Slowmaster 57 – The world’s first ketchup racetrack where speed takes a backseat and true quality finishes last!
