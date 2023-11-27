RISULTATI: AJPW “Real World Tag League/Junior Battle Of Glory 2023” 26.11.2023 (Day 6) (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) I RISULTATI della sesta giornata degli storici tornei Tag Team e Junior della AJPW: AJPW Real World Tag League/Junior Battle Of Glory 2023 – Day 6Domenica 26 Novembre – Fujisawa, Kanagawa (Japan) Junior Battle Of Glory 2023 MatchFuminori Abe 7 batte Ryo Inoue 3 (7:20)Koji Iwamoto 3 vs. Rising HAYATO 5 finisce in Parità per Time Limit (10:00) Chi Chi batte ZONES (7:40) Six Man Tag Team MatchGiant Enoshima Man, Shin Ichiba (Hikaru Sato) & Shiryu battono Black Menso-re, Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi (12:56) Real World Tag ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
RISULTATI : AJPW “Real World Tag League/Junior Battle Of Glory 2023” 23.11.2023 (Day 5)
RISULTATI: AJPW “Real World Tag League/Junior Battle Of Glory 2023” 26.11.2023 (Day 6) Zona Wrestling
RISULTATI: WWE Fastlane 2023 Zona Wrestling
RISULTATI AJPWVideo su : RISULTATI AJPW