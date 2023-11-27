Redmi K70 Pro | avrà un display OLED TCL 2K con luminosità di 4000nit

Redmi K70

Redmi K70 Pro: avrà un display OLED TCL 2K con luminosità di 4000nit (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Il Product Director di Xiaomi, Wang Teng Thomas, ha riferito oggi su Weibo che l’evento di lancio ufficiale del prossimo Redmi K70 Pro è previsto in Cina per il prossimo 29 novembre, in occasione del 10° anniversario di Redmi. Di recente, il colosso cinese degli smartphone ha rivelato il design e i dettagli del processore del modello Realme K70 Pro, e confermato i dettagli del display e del SoC del K70E. Adesso il sub-brand di Xiaomi ha svelato alcune specifiche chiave del prossimo Redmi K70 Pro, specialmente riguardanti il display super avanzato. Il display del prossimo Redmi K70 Pro è dotato di un pannello OLED C8 2K di seconda generazione prodotto da TCL, che supporta un’enorme luminosità di picco di 4000nit, ...
