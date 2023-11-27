PSG-Newcastle | Champions League | tv | probabili formazioni | pronostici

PSG Newcastle

PSG-Newcastle, Champions League: tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) PSG-Newcastle è una partita valida per la quinta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League e si gioca martedì alle 21:00: tv, pronostici. In Ligue 1 il Psg è tornato a dettare legge e, se non fosse per il sorprendente Nizza guidato dall’italiano Farioli, i parigini sarebbero già in fuga. Nell’anticipo di venerdì scorso gli uomini di Luis Enrique hanno fatto a pezzi il Monaco, terza forza del campionato, travolgendolo 5-2 al Parco dei Principi: una partita in cui i campioni di Francia in carica hanno messo in mostra tutta la loro potenza offensiva, mandando in gol quasi tutti gli attaccanti, da Kolo Muani a Mbappé, passando per Dembélé e Gonçalo Ramos. I giocatori del PSG in festa – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Sono sei le vittorie consecutive del Psg in campionato: 30 punti e primo posto in classifica, con il Nizza che ...
