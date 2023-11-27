'Osimhen, il Chelsea lo vuole subito. Svelata la risposta del giocatore'

Ilvuole Victore il calciatore, contratto col Napoli in scadenza nel 2025, gradirebbe la destinazione inglese. A scriverlo è Telegraph che racconta nel dettaglio la volontà del club ...

"Osimhen apre al Chelsea: affare da record, addio al Napoli a gennaio" Tuttosport

Non solo Osimhen, le soluzioni alternative che il Chelsea vaglia per un bomber a gennaio TUTTO mercato WEB

'Don’t like hearing this': Ian Wright shares 'totally honest' reaction to Arsenal striker rumour

Pundit Ian Wright is getting excited after hearing rumours that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Arsenal in 2024. Victor Osimhen is being linked with Arsenal and Ian Wright is ...

How Chelsea can line-up with Victor Osimhen and Christopher Nkunku after giant transfer decision

Chelsea transfer news as Victor Osimhen remains a key target heading into January with the chance for a dream attack to follow ...