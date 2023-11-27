Octapharma to present new clinical and scientific data at ASH 2023 from ongoing research initiatives aimed at advancing care for people living with bleeding disorders (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) LACHEN, Switzerland, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
New clinical data from Octapharma's haematology portfolio will be presented during the scientific program at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting and Exposition, which is being held on December 9–12, 2023, in San Diego, California. New data from the prospective clinical trial using wilate® for prophylaxis in patients with von Willebrand disease (VWD) will be presented. Furthermore, the design of a new phase IV clinical trial of bone and joint health in people with haemophilia A will be presented, in addition to updates ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
New clinical data from Octapharma's haematology portfolio will be presented during the scientific program at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting and Exposition, which is being held on December 9–12, 2023, in San Diego, California. New data from the prospective clinical trial using wilate® for prophylaxis in patients with von Willebrand disease (VWD) will be presented. Furthermore, the design of a new phase IV clinical trial of bone and joint health in people with haemophilia A will be presented, in addition to updates ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Octapharma to present new clinical and scientific data at ASH 2023 ... PR Newswire
Changes in natural killer and T lymphocyte phenotypes in response ... Nature
Octapharma presentVideo su : Octapharma present