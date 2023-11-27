My Home My Destiny | anticipazioni puntate dal 27 novembre al 1° dicembre in streaming su Mediaset Infinity

Home Destiny

My Home My Destiny, anticipazioni puntate dal 27 novembre al 1° dicembre in streaming su Mediaset Infinity (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Le anticipazioni di My Home My Destiny, la nuova serie turca che, dopo la messa in onda su Canale5, è sbarcata su Mediaset Infinity con la seconda stagione. Con il ritorno di Uomini & Donne, la serie è traslocata sulla piattaforma di streaming. Le trame sono relative alla settimana che va da lunedì 27 novembre a venerdì 1° dicembre 2023. Tratta da un romanzo, a sua volta basato su una vicenda realmente accaduta, la trama di My Home My Destiny racconta la storia di Zeynep. Ragazza di umili origini, da bambina viene adottata dai benestanti datori di lavoro della madre. Da adulta, dopo aver frequentato le scuole più elitarie del Paese, le viene imposto un matrimonio d’interesse con un uomo dell’alta società. Ed è ...
Proseguono sulla piattaforma Mediaset Infinity gli episodi della seconda stagione My Home My Destiny. Nella puntata inedita di oggi - lunedì 27 novembre - Mehdi è ancora in carcere mentre, intorno a lui, Zeynep e gli altri stanno facendo di tutto per liberarlo. L'arrivo di Ozlem crea ...

