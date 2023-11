MLS | il Los Angeles FC di Chiellini in semifinale | battuto il Seattle

Le partite di oggi, lunedì 27 novembre 2023 - Calciomagazine

Odessa 16:00 USA- PLAY OFF Houston Dynamo - Sporting Kansas City 01:00 Seattle Sounders -Angeles FC 03:30

Playoff MLS, Chiellini blinda la difesa: Los Angeles vince 1-0 a Seattle e va in semifinale TUTTO mercato WEB

PLAYOFF MLS, LOS ANGELES DI CHIELLINI AI QUARTI - Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset

LAFC makes Denis Bouanga's goal stand up in 1-0 semifinal victory over Seattle

Denis Bouanga's goal in the 30th minute gave him a score in eight straight games and proved the difference in LAFC's 1-0 victory.

LAFC knocks out Seattle 1-0 in MLS playoffs

SEATTLE — Denis Bouanga scored his fourth goal of the MLS Cup playoffs in the 30th minute, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made seven saves, and defending champion Los Angeles FC advanced to the Western ...