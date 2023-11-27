Killers of the Flower Moon | Lily Gladstone | Mi ha cambiato come essere umano

Killers the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Autore : movieplayer
Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone: "Mi ha cambiato come essere umano" (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Lily Gladston elogia Martin Scorsese e la sua esperienza durante le riprese di "Killers of the Flower Moon". In una nuova featurette pubblicata sui social da Apple Original Films, Lily Gladstone - star di Killers of the Flower Moon - ha affermato che lavorare sul film di Martin Scorsese "mi ha completamente cambiato come essere umano". "Era da quando ero adolescente, quando affittavo spazi seminterrati nelle gallerie d'arte semplicemente facendo cose con i miei amici per il gusto di farlo, che non mi sentivo così paritaria, aperta e amorevole per la collaborazione e l'artigianato", ha detto la Gladstone. "Il che è qualcosa di davvero notevole a questo ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

  • Killers of the Flower Moon già in pre-order homevideo : ecco la data di uscita. E c'è anche una Steelbook

  • Killers of the Flower Moon : Steven Spielberg intervista Martin Scorsese sul film : “Un capolavoro”

  • Killers of the Flower Moon : svelato il compenso di Leonardo DiCaprio - ed è record

  • The Killers : l’8 dicembre esce “Rebel Diamonds”

  • Killers of the flower moon è stato un flop o un successo?

  • The Killers : l’8 dicembre esce “Rebel Diamonds”

Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone: 'Mi ha cambiato come essere umano'

In una nuova featurette pubblicata sui social da Apple Original Films, Lily Gladstone - star di Killers of the Flower Moon - ha affermato che lavorare sul film di Martin Scorsese "mi ha completamente cambiato come essere umano" . "Era da quando ero adolescente, quando affittavo spazi ...

The Wolves of Osage County: la recensione di Killers of the Flower…  i400Calci

Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone: "Mi ha cambiato come ...  Movieplayer

Government to discuss tougher sentences for domestic and knife killers

A consultation on toughening sentencing for domestic abusers who kill their partners has been launched by the lord chancellor today.The public conversation on reforming punishment for killers comes ...

Why I Can’t Wait to See Ridley Scott’s 4-Hour ‘Napoleon’ Cut

The director’s extended version of the Joaquin Phoenix-starring epic sounds ridiculous and exhausting. It will also probably be great.
Video su : Killers the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Killers the Killers Flower Moon Lily Gladstone