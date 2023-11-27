(Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023)Gladston elogia Martin Scorsese e la sua esperienza durante le riprese di "of the". In una nuova featurette pubblicata sui social da Apple Original Films,- star diof the- ha affermato che lavorare sul film di Martin Scorsese "mi ha completamente". "Era da quando ero adolescente, quando affittavo spazi seminterrati nelle gallerie d'arte semplicemente facendo cose con i miei amici per il gusto di farlo, che non mi sentivo così paritaria, aperta e amorevole per la collaborazione e l'artigianato", ha detto la. "Il che è qualcosa di davvero notevole a questo ...

Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone: 'Mi ha cambiato come essere umano'

In una nuova featurette pubblicata sui social da Apple Original Films, Lily Gladstone - star diofFlower Moon - ha affermato che lavorare sul film di Martin Scorsese "mi ha completamente cambiato come essere umano" . "Era da quando ero adolescente, quando affittavo spazi ...

The Wolves of Osage County: la recensione di Killers of the Flower… i400Calci

Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone: "Mi ha cambiato come ... Movieplayer

Government to discuss tougher sentences for domestic and knife killers

A consultation on toughening sentencing for domestic abusers who kill their partners has been launched by the lord chancellor today.The public conversation on reforming punishment for killers comes ...

Why I Can’t Wait to See Ridley Scott’s 4-Hour ‘Napoleon’ Cut

The director’s extended version of the Joaquin Phoenix-starring epic sounds ridiculous and exhausting. It will also probably be great.