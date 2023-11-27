Inter Women | sedici convocate in Nazionale | la lista completa

Inter Women

Inter Women, sedici convocate in Nazionale: la lista completa (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Sono sedici le calciatrici dell’Inter Women convocate dalle proprie Nazionali. Di seguito la lista e tutti tutti gli impegni per le calciatrici dal sito ufficiale del club Nazionale – L’Inter Women, archiviato il successo nel derby col Milan, si prepara alla terza sosta per le Nazionali della stagione. Sono sedici le calciatrici nerazzurre convocate: di seguito la lista completa ed i relativi impegni. ITALIA – Bonfantini, Cambiaghi, Durante: Spagna-Italia, 01/12. Italia-Svizzera, 05/12. UNGHERIA – Csiszar: Irlanda-Ungheria 01/12. Ungheria-Albania, 05/12. DANIMARCA –  Thogersen: Germania-Danimarca, 01/12. Danimarca-Islanda, 05/12 MALTA – Bugeja: Moldavia-Malta, 01/12. Malta-Lettonia, ...
