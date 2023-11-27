I pronostici di lunedì 27 novembre | Serie A | Premier League e Liga

Angers-Caen (lunedì 27 novembre 2023 ore 20 : 45) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
San Lorenzo-Central Cordoba (lunedì 27 novembre 2023 ore 23 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Silkeborg-Midtjylland (lunedì 27 novembre 2023 ore 19 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Estudiantes La Plata-Lanus (lunedì 27 novembre 2023 ore 23 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Sivasspor-Trabzonspor (lunedì 27 novembre 2023 ore 18 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Taranto-Casertana (lunedì 27 novembre 2023 ore 20 : 45) : formazioni - quote - pronostici - convocati. Capuano perde Panico - rientra Celiento nei falchetti
Le partite di oggi, lunedì 27 novembre 2023 - Calciomagazine... Pronostici per oggi, lunedì 27 novembre 2023 Calcio in tv oggi, lunedì 27 novembre 2023 Programma delle partite del 27 novembre 2023 ALBANIA SUPER LEAGUE Erzeni - Tirana 13:30 Partizani - Din. ...
Pronostici, Schedina Lunedì 27 Novembre: quota media a 22.62 Assopoker
Pronostici Calcio di Oggi: Schedina Lunedì 27 Novembre 2023 Bottadiculo