Fulham-Wolverhampton, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Fulham-Wolverhampton è una partita della tredicesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca lunedì alle 21:00: tv, formazioni, pronostici. La tredicesima giornata di Premier League si chiude con la sfida tra due squadre, Fulham e Wolverhampton, che popolano la cosiddetta “terra di mezzo” del massimo campionato inglese. I londinesi si mantengono a debita distanza dalla zona rossa ma il rendimento dello scorso anno per ora rimane un miraggio. I Cottagers hanno indirettamente “beneficiato” della penalizzazione dell’Everton – in questo momento penultimo in classifica – ed hanno un vantaggio di sette punti sulla terzultima. Bassey – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)L’ultima vittoria, tuttavia, risale circa a due mesi fa, se escludiamo ...
