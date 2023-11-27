FOTO – Mkhitaryan | «Juventus-Inter | ancora un punto importante»

FOTO – Mkhitaryan: «Juventus-Inter, ancora un punto importante» (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Henrikh Mkhitaryan ha pubblicato un contenuto sui social network dopo il pareggio in Juventus-Inter. Juventus-Inter – Queste le parole e la FOTO sull'account Twitter di Henrikh Mkhitaryan dopo il pareggio in Juventus-Inter. "ancora un punto importante nella trasferta contro Juve. Manteniamo il primato #JuveInter #ForzaInter @Inter @SerieA". https://x.com/henrikhmkh/status/1729071622710235422?s=61&t=mET4D1z3zsBKtLnzlzvgjg Fonte: Twitter Henrikh Mkhitaryan
