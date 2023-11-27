Ecolife com CEO Sander Tamm Chosen as Top 3 Finalist for the 2023 Baltic Sustainability Awards

Ecolife.com CEO Sander Tamm Chosen as Top 3 Finalist for the 2023 Baltic Sustainability Awards (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Cast Your Vote Before December 7 TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Sander Tamm, CEO of Ecolife.com, a Sustainability website, has been Chosen as a top three Finalist for the 2023 Baltic Sustainability Awards. The choice of Finalists was made by a 16-member expert jury that sought individuals who inspire others by promoting and advocating sustainable behaviors and policies. "On behalf of Ecolife.com, I'm very proud to be Chosen as a Finalist for the third annual Baltic Sustainability Awards," said ...
