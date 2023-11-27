EA Sports FC 24 SBC Malcom VS Otavio Showdown ROSHN Saudi League Soluzioni E Requisiti

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Malcom VS Otavio Showdown ROSHN Saudi League Soluzioni E Requisiti (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Malcom e Otavio hanno ricevuto la carta speciale Showdown della ROSHN Saudi League per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 1° Dicembre. Potrete riscattare la carte speciali dei due centrocampisti che militano nel massimo campionato inglese completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Showdown fa il suo ritorno in UT! Per un periodo limitato, è possibile ottenere un giocatore per squadra di una delle prossime partite in calendario attraverso le Sfide Creazione Rosa (SCR). Il giocatore della squadra vincente riceverà un bonus +2 alla sua valutazione TOT. In caso di pareggio, entrambi gli ...
