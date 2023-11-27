Bayer Commits to Veeva Vault CRM and Veeva OpenData Globally (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Establishes connected software and data foundation for the future with next-generation life sciences CRM and harmonized customer data BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bayer will be among the first top 20 biopharmas to move to Veeva Vault CRM worldwide, while also standardizing global customer data with Veeva OpenData. As Bayer moves to Vault CRM, the next generation of CRM for life sciences, it is harmonizing customer reference data for greater efficiency and continued innovation into the future. By unifying its global master data, Bayer will be poised ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
